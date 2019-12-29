$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $27.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $316.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.79. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $230.33 and a 12-month high of $331.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.