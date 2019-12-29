$781.67 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to announce $781.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.34 million to $804.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,821,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,001,000 after buying an additional 681,882 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,516,000 after buying an additional 1,162,958 shares during the period.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 1,467,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,843. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

