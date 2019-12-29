$9.61 EPS Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report $9.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00. Cable One reported earnings of $7.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $31.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,967,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,497.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,309.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One has a 52-week low of $782.01 and a 52-week high of $1,569.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

