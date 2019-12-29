9,435 Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

