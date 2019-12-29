A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.