Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSE ACP opened at $11.58 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

