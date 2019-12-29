ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

ABM opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

