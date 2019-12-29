ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of ABM opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

