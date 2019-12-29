AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 740,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,447,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

ACRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

