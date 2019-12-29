Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 5,867,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,280. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

