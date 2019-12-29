Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $2.75. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 199,207 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 25,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

