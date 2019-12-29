Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRGF. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acreage in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut shares of Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Acreage in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Acreage in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acreage alerts:

Shares of ACRGF stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.