Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

ADMP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 912,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,311. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

