Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 33.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. 85,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

