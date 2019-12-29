Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

IOTS stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 in the last 90 days. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 374,346 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 482,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

