Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 12,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,638,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,837,000 after acquiring an additional 200,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $119,464,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $79,546,000.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

