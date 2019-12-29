Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $749,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 326,883 shares of company stock worth $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares worth $39,599,232. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

