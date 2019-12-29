Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS remained flat at $$71.48 on Friday. 155,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,096. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.