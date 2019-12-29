Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aecom by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the third quarter valued at $7,670,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Aecom by 100.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Aecom’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

