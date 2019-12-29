Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 364,321 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,291,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 282,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

