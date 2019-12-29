aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $26.99 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. aelf has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allbit, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Gate.io, BCEX, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, Kucoin, AirSwap, OKEx, Tokenomy, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

