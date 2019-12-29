Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,782.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,782.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00626693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

