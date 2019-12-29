AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 9,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.51.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

