AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $16.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 14,207 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

