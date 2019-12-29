AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Dec 19 Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a dec 19 dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

