Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,395,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 313,505 shares.The stock last traded at $69.72 and had previously closed at $69.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.03.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.