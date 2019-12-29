Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.21 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, RightBTC, Liqui, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Koinex, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

