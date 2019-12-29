Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Air China has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.00.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

