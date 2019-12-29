Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84, 149,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 389% from the average session volume of 30,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.