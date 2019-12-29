Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.23. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

