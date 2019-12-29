Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 473,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,440,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

