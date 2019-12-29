Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Shares Down 18.8%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) fell 18.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 157,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 49,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Algold Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

