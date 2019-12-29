Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Down 8.1%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57, 528,776 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 213,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Almaden Minerals news, insider Rodwell Ian bought 4,740,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $42,666.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

