Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

APT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.44.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.