Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,367.07

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,367.07 and last traded at $1,358.44, with a volume of 193456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,362.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,220.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,957,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

