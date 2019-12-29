Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,354.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $939.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,007.00 and a 52-week high of $1,364.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.