Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Altisource Asset Management worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of AAMC opened at $13.19 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

