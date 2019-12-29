Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Shares Down 30%

Shares of Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 80,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 42,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Kanuth purchased 1,000,000 shares of Altitude International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

