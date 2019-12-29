American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 570,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,946. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.