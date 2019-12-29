American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

