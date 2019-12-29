American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.48

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.48 and traded as high as $122.80. American Water Works shares last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 26,651 shares.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

