AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.88

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $100.14, with a volume of 20881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,130 shares of company stock worth $5,548,688. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.