Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.20

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and traded as high as $133.00. Amino Technologies shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 95,681 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.34. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

