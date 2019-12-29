AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth $463,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

