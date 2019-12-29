Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $7.04. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 11,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

