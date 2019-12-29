Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,861. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.