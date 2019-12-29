Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 333,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 58,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 162,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.64. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

