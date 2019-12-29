Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 552,523 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after purchasing an additional 327,914 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

