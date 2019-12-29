Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Iteris also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 187,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 313,358 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 101,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,460. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.23.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.