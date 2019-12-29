Analysts Anticipate Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) to Post ($1.80) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.80) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NURO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Equities analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

